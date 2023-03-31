 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Telecom subscriber base rise marginally to 1,170.75 mn in January 2023: Trai

Mar 31, 2023 / 08:18 PM IST

The wireline or fixed line connections in the country increased to 27.73 million in January from 27.45 million in December.

The telecom subscriber base in the country grew marginally to 1,170.75 million in January, driven by net customer gain in the fixed line segment, according to a sector regulator Trai report released on Friday.

The net gain in the wireline segment was 0.28 million customers while mobile telephony recorded a net gain of 0.09 million subscribers.

Even though Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel jointly added 0.29 million new customers, the gain was offset by BSNL and Vodafone Idea (VIL) losing 0.28 million customers.

"The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,170.38 million at the end of December 2022 to 1,170.75 million at the end of January 2023, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.03 per cent," the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India said in the subscriber report for the month of January 2023.