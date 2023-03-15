Reliance Jio extends 5G coverage to 34 more cities, now covers 365 cities across India

Reliance Jio, the telecom subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL), launched its 5G services in 34 more cities across 10 states on March 15, expanding its connectivity further across the country to 365 cities so far.

The cities now covered are: Amalapuram, Dharmavaram, Kavali, Tanuku, Tuni, Vinukonda (Andhra Pradesh), Bhiwani, Jind, Kaithal, Rewari (Haryana), Dharamshala, Kangra (Himachal Pradesh), Baramulla, Kathua, Katra, Sopore (Jammu & Kashmir), Haveri, Karwar, Ranebennur (Karnataka), Attingal (Kerala), Tura (Meghalaya), Bhawanipatna, Jatani, Khordha, Sundargarh (Odisha), Ambur, Chidambaram, Namakkal, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivakasi, Tiruchengode, Viluppuram (Tamil Nadu), Suryapet (Telangana), according to a press release.

With this, Reliance Jio has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in most of these cities. Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, starting March 15, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries said in a statement.

With the launch of Jio’s True 5G services, consumers of the regions will also get growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs, the telco stated.

Commenting on the launch, Jio Spokesperson said, "We are proud to rollout Jio True 5G in these 34 cities. This is a tribute to millions of Jio users in these cities who will start enjoying the benefits of Jio True 5G technology. Jio engineers are working round the clock to deliver True-5G to every Indian, so that the transformational power and the exponential benefits of this technology can be experienced by every citizen of the country." Jio had recently announced its connectivity services in 27 cities across 13 states.

JSW Energy board approves allotment of NCDs to raise Rs 250 crore In its December quarter, Jio's net subscriber addition was 5.3 million as gross additions remained strong at 34.2 million in 3Q FY23, RIL said. Average revenue per user (ARPU) increased 17.5 percent YoY to Rs 178.20 per subscriber per month due to a better subscriber mix. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Moneycontrol News