Reliance Jio extends 5G coverage to 34 more cities, now covers 365 cities across India

Moneycontrol News
Mar 15, 2023 / 05:00 PM IST

Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, starting March 15, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries said

Reliance Jio, the telecom subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL), launched its 5G services in 34 more cities across 10 states on March 15, expanding its connectivity further across the country to 365 cities so far.

The cities now covered are: Amalapuram, Dharmavaram, Kavali, Tanuku, Tuni, Vinukonda (Andhra Pradesh), Bhiwani, Jind, Kaithal, Rewari (Haryana), Dharamshala, Kangra (Himachal Pradesh), Baramulla, Kathua, Katra, Sopore (Jammu & Kashmir), Haveri, Karwar, Ranebennur (Karnataka), Attingal (Kerala), Tura (Meghalaya), Bhawanipatna, Jatani, Khordha, Sundargarh (Odisha), Ambur, Chidambaram, Namakkal, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivakasi, Tiruchengode, Viluppuram (Tamil Nadu), Suryapet (Telangana), according to a press release.

With this, Reliance Jio has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in most of these cities. Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, starting March 15, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries said in a statement.

With the launch of Jio’s True 5G services, consumers of the regions will also get growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs, the telco stated.