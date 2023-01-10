 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

YouTube updates its partner program with revenue sharing for Shorts

Moneycontrol News
Jan 10, 2023 / 08:17 PM IST

YouTube creators can now start making money with Shorts as part of the updated partners program

(Image Courtesy: Google/YouTube)

YouTube has updated the terms of its Partner Program to allow content creators on the platform, to earn revenue with Shorts.

As the name suggests, YouTube Shorts are short-form videos in a vertical format with a maximum length of 60 seconds. YouTube said that Shorts have collectively garnered over 5 trillion views since July 2021.

Google has now restructured its Partner Program into modules. Under the new contract, all creators must agree to base terms for revenue sharing, content policies and more like country pass-throughs and rights clearance adjustments.

Under the new modular structure, creators can choose a module that they think best fits what they do. There are two to choose from - Watch Page Monetization, and Shorts Monetization.

Watch Page refers to pages within YouTube, YouTube Music, and YouTube Kids dedicated to hosting the playback of long-format and live streaming videos. These also cover revenue splits in case the video is shared on other platforms, embedded using YouTube's video player.

Existing long-form content creators will need to accept the terms of this module.