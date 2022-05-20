You can now stream a touch screen optimised version of Fortnite using Nvidia's GeForce Now

Nvidia has made a touch screen optimised version of Fortnite available on iOS and Android. The game will be streamed through the company's GeForce Now cloud service, similar to how Microsoft made the game available through its Xbox Cloud game streaming service.

Nvidia was testing the game in closed beta for four months before the official release. The green team says that more than 500,000 participants took part in the beta, and collectively streamed more than four million game sessions across hundreds of different mobile devices.

To try it out for yourself, you will first need a GeForce Now membership, which means people in India are out of luck because the streaming service is not available in the country yet.

After signing up for one of the three tiers of the GeForce Now membership, you need to download the native GeForce Now app for your platform - iOS, Android, Windows or Mac.

Then you have to link your Epic Games account by visiting the settings menu, then Connections and signing in. Once that is done, you are ready to launch Fortnite.

Nvidia says that due to the months long testing, they were able to optimise touch controls for iOS and Android, and members with priority tier in GeForce Now will be able to stream the game using a RTX 3080 GPU, which can render the game at 120 frames per second on select 120Hz Android devices.