Xiaomi Next launch event today: What to expect; How to watch it live

Xiaomi is set to host its flagship Next event in India later on April 27. The Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Pad, and Xiaomi TV A are all set to make their debut at the event. The Xiaomi 12 Pro is set to debut as the star of the show at the event, arriving as the company’s first flagship smartphone to arrive in India in 2022.

The Xiaomi Next event will take place at 12:00 pm (IST) and will be streamed across the company's official social media channels. You can also check out the livestream right here.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

The Xiaomi 12 Pro will make its debut as the company’s first 2022 flagship in India. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It sports a 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with a touch sampling rate of 480Hz and adaptive sync technology that can handle variable refresh rates of up to 120Hz.

On the back of the phone is a triple camera module that has a primary 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front is a 32-megapixel camera. The 12 Pro will use the Android 12 operating system, with Xiaomi's MIUI 13 skin on top.

The phone has a 4600mAh battery with support for 120W fast-charging, 50W wireless fast-charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. The phone ships with Xiaomi's 120W fast charger included in the box. The Xiaomi 12 Pro will come with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Xiaomi Pad 5

The Xiaomi Pad 5 was also unveiled in China earlier this year. Xiaomi’s upcoming tablet will be powered by the Snapdragon 860 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Pad will feature an 11-inch 2.5K LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision, while its quad speakers support Dolby Atmos. It also packs an 8,720mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The Xiaomi Pad 5 also boasts a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie shooter.

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A

The new budget Smart TV 5A features slim bezels on all sides. The TV 5A is a successor to the Mi TV 4A. The new Xiaomi Smart TV 5A will also feature Full HD screens. Details about the new TV 5A are still scarce, but more information is awaited.