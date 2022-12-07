Xiaomi confirms Redmi Note 12 series to launch in India soon

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi Note 12 series, which was unveiled in China in October, in India soon.

The company took to Twitter to confirm the launch of the Redmi Note 12 series in India.

Marking the eight-year anniversary of the Redmi Note series in India, Xiaomi recently said 72 million Note series smartphones had been shipped in India and the series clocked 300 million sales globally.

The Redmi Note 12 series, which was unveiled in China, added Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 5G Explorer Edition, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G to the mix.

According to the tipster, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ will be among the Note 12 series devices launching in India. As of now, there is no concrete information from Xiaomi, but we expect the Redmi Note 12 5G, Note 12 Pro 5G, and Note 12 Pro+ 5G to drop in the country. Additionally, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G could debut as the most expensive smartphone in the Note series in the country to date. Redmi Note 12 Pro series specifications

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Note 12 Pro+ sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate that can scale between 30Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz. The panel supports DCI-P3, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and 10-bit colours. The phone runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For optics, the Remi Note 12 Pro+ 5G gets a triple-camera setup with a 200 MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8 MP ultrawide unit, and a 2 MP macro lens. The main camera can record video in up to 8K resolution at 30fps and 4K at 120fps. On the front, there’s a 16 MP camera for selfies. The Redmi Note 12 Pro has the same chip, display, software, and battery. However, there are a couple of differences in terms of charging speed and optics. For instance, the charging speed is reduced to 67W. Additionally, the 200 MP sensor on the ‘Pro+’ model is replaced by a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS. Also Read: Redmi Note 12 Pro series launched with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, 200 MP Camera; Discovery Edition features 210W Charging

