Xiaomi 13 series launch date set for December 1: Customised OLED Display, IP68 Rating confirmed

Xiaomi has officially announced the launch of the next flagship smartphones in its line-up. The Xiaomi 13 series is launching this week and will run on MIUI 14 based on Android 13. The Xiaomi 13 series will include the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, although there’s no mention of an ‘Ultra’ model.

The Xiaomi 13 series launch in China is taking place on December 1 at 07:00 pm local time. While details about the two phones are still under wraps, the official teaser poster reveals a curved display on Xiaomi 13 Pro and a flat display on the vanilla Xiaomi 13. We could also see the Xiaomi Watch S2 and Xiaomi Buds 4 get a debut at the event.

Additionally, the company has also confirmed that the Xiaomi 13 series will feature a customised high-end OLED “direct screen”. Both the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro will also have ultra-narrow bezels. Moreover, the Xiaomi 13 series will boast an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It is worth noting that the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro settled for a downgraded IP53 rating for splash resistance.

Xiaomi didn’t give out more details about the 13 series but several details about the two phones have already been leaked. According to previous rumours, the Xiaomi 13 series is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. We can also expect the chip to be paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will likely use a 50MP Sony IMX989 primary camera with a 1-inch sensor size. The phone is also expected to feature a 50 MP ultrawide shooter and a 50 MP telephoto unit. On the front, the handset could opt for a 32 MP selfie camera. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is expected to support 120W wired charging, while the vanilla 13 model could max out at 67W.