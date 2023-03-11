 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Xiaomi 13 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC available in India: Check price, features, offers

Carlsen Martin
Mar 11, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is finally available for purchase in India. The Xiaomi 13 Pro was first unveiled ahead of MWC 2023 and arrives with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a flagship QHD+ AMOLED display with LTPO 3.0 technology. However, the main highlight here is the triple-camera setup on the back, which has been co-developed with Leica.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Price in India

The Xiaomi 13 Pro price in India is set at Rs 79,999 for the sole 12GB/256GB variant. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is offered in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colour options.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Offers in India