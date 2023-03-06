 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Xiaomi 13 Pro early access sale in India is live: Check price, specifications, offers

Carlsen Martin
Mar 06, 2023 / 01:22 PM IST

The Xiaomi 13 Pro debuts as the company first flagship smartphone in India this year and comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a QHD+ AMOLED display, and a triple-camera setup co-developed by Leica.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is officially available for purchase in India. The Xiaomi 13 Pro was only recently unveiled in India and is now up for sale for the first time in the country. The Xiaomi 13 Pro debuts as the company first flagship smartphone in India this year and comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a QHD+ AMOLED display, and a triple-camera setup co-developed by Leica.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Price in India

The Xiaomi 13 Pro price in India is set at Rs 79,999 for the sole 12GB/256GB model. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is offered in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colours. The early access sale for Xiaomi 13 Pro is already live with the device available on mi.com, select Mi Homes, and Mi Studios.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Offers