World Tuberculosis Day 2023: This AI tool can detect active TB cases in seconds

Shivangini Gupta
Mar 24, 2023 / 02:46 PM IST

Supported by India Health Fund, a Tata Trusts initiative, in partnership with ACT For Health, which provides online health awareness services, Salcit Technologies has launched Swaasa on World Tuberculosis Day, observed on March 24 every year. Swaasa is an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can detect active tuberculosis (TB) cases within seconds, according to an official release.

The company claimed that Swaasa could detect and treat tuberculosis early using AI-led technology.

As the first point of contact for under-served communities, active case finding (ACF) is an established method for screening high-risk populations for infectious diseases like TB. ACF identified 73,772 of the 2.23 crore patients screened for TB through government programmes in 2021, the release added.

Swaasa aims to be a rapid-response, affordable and sensitive screening tool for undiagnosed cases of active TB in India. About 64 percent of symptomatic TB patients are unable to seek appropriate care at the right time, said the release.