Wipro announces its Americas headquarters in New Jersey

Mar 06, 2023 / 05:54 PM IST

Businesses must continually adapt to and modify their operations in the fast-paced environment of today's global marketplace, said Srini Pallia, one of the CEOs at Wipro Americas

Technology services and consulting company Wipro on March 6 announced the opening of its Americas headquarters in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

In a statement, Wipro said it employs more than 20,500 people in the US, Canada, Mexico and Brazil, and the renovation of its East Brunswick office demonstrates the company's commitment to its clients in the Americas region, which accounts for up to 60 percent of the company's global revenues.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy anticipated that Wipro would benefit from and contribute to the dynamic innovation ecosystem in a variety of ways.

“By locating its new multi-million-dollar office in the heart of our state, this renowned tech giant will significantly boost economic activity in New Jersey. We look forward to the numerous ways in which Wipro will contribute to – and benefit from – our thriving innovation ecosystem,” the IT major's statement quoted Murphy as saying.