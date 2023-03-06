Wipro announces its Americas headquarters in New Jersey

Technology services and consulting company Wipro on March 6 announced the opening of its Americas headquarters in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

In a statement, Wipro said it employs more than 20,500 people in the US, Canada, Mexico and Brazil, and the renovation of its East Brunswick office demonstrates the company's commitment to its clients in the Americas region, which accounts for up to 60 percent of the company's global revenues.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy anticipated that Wipro would benefit from and contribute to the dynamic innovation ecosystem in a variety of ways.

“By locating its new multi-million-dollar office in the heart of our state, this renowned tech giant will significantly boost economic activity in New Jersey. We look forward to the numerous ways in which Wipro will contribute to – and benefit from – our thriving innovation ecosystem,” the IT major's statement quoted Murphy as saying.

Srini Pallia, CEO – Americas 1, Wipro, said businesses must continually adapt to and modify their operations in the fast-paced environment of today's global marketplace, while stressing on the need for adoption of cloud technology and the use of AI. “In today's dynamic business landscape, companies are constantly facing new challenges and pressures that require them to adapt and transform their operations. Adoption of Cloud and using AI will be instrumental to meet these challenges head on. At Wipro, we use our vast technology experience and domain expertise to help drive business outcomes for our customers. The Wipro America’s Headquarters launch represents a new era, as we place great importance on settling our workforce in an environment that fosters innovation and collaboration to drive business forward in the region,” Pallia's statement read. Related stories Tata Power, 3 more in race for a slice of PTC India

Tata Group’s talks over $1 billion Bisleri stake stall

Reliance sets up subsidiary to develop commercial properties Clients from a variety of industries, including banking and financial technology, life sciences, healthcare, retail, telecommunications, media and entertainment, gaming and tech, travel and transportation, energy and utilities, and manufacturing, will be served by the office, Wipro said in its statement.

Moneycontrol News