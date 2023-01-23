Will Apple release a new HomePod mini?

Earlier this month, Apple released an updated HomePod smart speaker, with updated internals and a price of Rs 32,900. Fans of the HomePod mini however may have to wait a while before Apple gets around to making a new one.

According to Bloomberg, Apple may not be "actively working" on a follow-up. The publication said that the new HomePod, "doesn’t include any major new functions that aren’t already in the $99 mini, so there isn’t an obvious reason to update the model.”

Instead Apple will focus on improving the HomePod mini with software updates which includes addressing app integrations with Siri.

Bloomberg points to the fact that Apple recently gave the mini a software update, which activated the temperature and humidity monitoring systems that were lying dormant on the device since launch.

Apple has also covered its bases by adding ultra-wideband support and Thread connectivity to the new HomePod — features that were previously exclusive to the HomePod mini.

According to another Bloomberg report, Apple is working on new smart home products to take on rivals in the smart home space.

Google and Amazon already have a foothold in the market, but Apple hasn't aggressively gone after that space yet. That may change soon as the Cupertino giant appears to be working on new displays, set-up boxes and smart home speakers.

