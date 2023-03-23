 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
WhatsApp launches new Windows desktop app with improved calling features

Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST

The new WhatsApp desktop app allows users to make end-to-end encrypted video calls with upto eight people and audio calls with up to 32 people

WhatsApp recently launched a Mac desktop app that is currently in early beta stages

Meta-owned WhatsApp announced on March 22 it has introduced a new desktop application for Windows with enhanced calling features and performance improvements, built with an interface similar to the mobile application.

The new application allows users to make end-to-end encrypted video calls with up to eight people and audio calls with up to 32 people, Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Instagram. The company stated it will continue to increase the limits on the number of people allowed in a group call over time.

WhatsApp said it has made several improvements to the application since the introduction of multi-device capabilities that allows people to use the app across multiple platforms and devices. This includes faster device linking, better syncing across devices and features such as link previews and stickers.

The world's largest messaging app recently launched a Mac desktop app that is currently in early beta stages. It also introduced an optimised version for Android tablets in beta. WhatsApp says it plans to launch the messaging application to even more devices in the future.