WhatsApp launches new Windows desktop app with improved calling features

Meta-owned WhatsApp announced on March 22 it has introduced a new desktop application for Windows with enhanced calling features and performance improvements, built with an interface similar to the mobile application.

The new application allows users to make end-to-end encrypted video calls with up to eight people and audio calls with up to 32 people, Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Instagram. The company stated it will continue to increase the limits on the number of people allowed in a group call over time.

WhatsApp said it has made several improvements to the application since the introduction of multi-device capabilities that allows people to use the app across multiple platforms and devices. This includes faster device linking, better syncing across devices and features such as link previews and stickers.

The world's largest messaging app recently launched a Mac desktop app that is currently in early beta stages. It also introduced an optimised version for Android tablets in beta. WhatsApp says it plans to launch the messaging application to even more devices in the future.

Earlier in the week, WhatsApp also introduced two new features to its groups functionality, making it easier for people to see groups in common with others and giving admins more control over who can join a group. These features came a few months after the messaging app rolled out Communities to support larger discussion groups within the messaging application in November last year.

In the past few months, WhatsApp also rolled new updates including making groups larger and giving admins the ability to delete messages sent in the groups they manage. The messaging application also bolstered its ephemeral status feature that allows users to share text, photo, and video that disappear after 24 hours in February 2023. It introduced the ability to record and share voice messages up to 30 seconds on WhatsApp status along with status reactions that will enable them to provide a quick and easy way to respond to status updates from their friends and close contacts. For links shared on WhatsApp Status, WhatsApp will start showing a visual preview of the link content, thereby providing users a better idea of what the link is before they click, the company said at the time.

Moneycontrol News