WhatsApp may increase the time limit for 'delete for everyone'

Messaging platform WhatsApp is beta testing a new time limit for the "delete for everyone" option for messages. “Delete for everyone” allows the sender to remove a message sent to a recipient but it has to be done within an hour.

WABetaInfo, which offers updates about the Meta-owned social media app, has reported spotting an updated time limit for the feature, which has been rolled out to a limited number of beta testers.

The new limit that is being tested is two days and 12 hours to delete a message that has been sent.

WABetaInfo staff tried it out and could successfully delete a message sent the previous day.

WhatsApp is also working on another "delete for everyone" feature that will allow the administrator to delete messages in the group for everyone.

The platform announced that it banned more than 19 lakh Indian accounts in May this year.

The ban was carried out on the complaints registered with its grievances channel and its own mechanisms to detect violations