WhatsApp is working on pinned messages

WhatsApp is working on the ability to let users pin important messages on top of the conversation, reported WABetaInfo.

The publication discovered the feature in the beta version of the WhatsApp Business app for Android, and the feature will work both for individual, and group chats.

(Image Courtesy: WABetaInfo)

If you happen to get a message from someone who is on an older version of the Meta-owned chat client, then they will be prompted to upgrade to the latest build.

Moneycontrol News