WhatsApp is working on a private newsletter feature

Feb 22, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST

Details for the feature were discovered in WhatsApp latest beta build for Android

Meta's Instant Messaging (IM) client, WhatsApp, is working on a feature that will allow users to read and share newsletters on the platform.

WABetaInfo found the "Newsletter" handle in the latest beta builds for Android, but it could also be a codename and is subject to change.

As for the feature itself, it allows users to broadcast information to a select group of accounts, which could indicate something similar to a subscription system or mailing lists that newsletters on the web use.