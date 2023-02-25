 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
We will likely see a killer AI app later this year, says Nothing’s Carl Pei

Chandra R Srikanth & Vikas SN
Feb 25, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST

Carl Pei says they are already making all their phones locally and exploring whether they can make other products in the country.

OnePlus cofounder Carl Pei

OnePlus cofounder Carl Pei surprised the world when he named his consumer technology startup as Nothing in January 2021.

Two years later, the company has shipped two audio products - Ear (1) and Ear (stick) - and more importantly a smartphone called Phone (1), to take on deep-pocketed incumbents such as Apple and Samsung in an intensely competitive mobile phone market. It claims to have sold one million products across its product portfolio as of December 2022.

Nothing has also raised about $144 million in funding from high profile backers such as Alphabet's venture capital arm GV, iPod inventor Tony Fadell's Future Shape and Animoca Brands among others.

Among its Indian backers include Cred founder Kunal Shah, prominent filmmaker and producer Karan Johar, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, digital content creator Ranveer Allahbadia, and singer Jasleen Royal among others.