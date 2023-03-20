watchOS app Petey lets you use ChatGPT on your Apple Watch

There is a new app called Petey that lets you take ChatGPT for a spin on your Apple Watch.

Available for Rs 399 in India, Petey allows you to send queries to OpenAI's popular ChatGPT chatbot from your Apple Watch, giving you answers on the go.

As MacRumors reports, like ChatGPT, it can also hold conversations, if you want to chat with it a little longer. The app comes with a watch face complication for easy access.

Moneycontrol News