Vivo Y02s full specifications confirmed ahead of launch

Vivo is gearing up to launch a new budget smartphone globally. The Vivo Y02s has been listed on the company’s official global website. While the company is yet to reveal the price of the Vivo Y02s, its specifications have been listed on the website.

Vivo Y02s Specs

The Vivo Y02s is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 32GB and 64GB of storage. The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. The Vivo Y02s runs on Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 on top.

The Vivo Y02s sports a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. The display automatically adjusts the brightness based on ambient light conditions and filters out harmful blue light. For optics, the Vivo Y02s gets an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera.

The phone features a headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. The phone has a 2.5D curved design with an anti-scratch and anti-fingerprint back panel. The Vivo Y02s comes in Vibrant Blue and Fluorite Black colours. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, 4G LTE, and more.

As of now, the Vivo Y02s price has not been revealed yet. The company is yet to announce a launch date for the Vivo Y02s in India but we suspect it will fall in the sub-10K segment.