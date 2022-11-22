 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vivo X90 Pro+ launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 2K 120Hz E6 AMOLED Display, 50 MP 1-inch Sony IMX989 Camera

Moneycontrol News
Nov 22, 2022 / 07:36 PM IST

The Vivo X90 Pro+ officially debuts as the first smartphone to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Vivo X90 Pro+ is the most premium smartphone in the X90 series and brings upgrades in camera hardware, display tech, charging support, and more. The Vivo X90 Pro+ also features Zeiss Optics with Zeiss T* Lens Coating.

Vivo X90 Pro+ Price 

The Vivo X90 Pro+ price is set at CNY 6,499 (Roughly Rs 74,400) in China for the base 12GB/256GB model. The Vivo X90 Pro+ is also available in a 12GB/512GB configuration that will set you back CNY 6,999 (Roughly Rs 80,100). The Vivo X90 Pro+ comes in China Red and Original Black colour options.

As of now, there is no word about the availability of the Vivo X90 Pro+ outside China, although we expect the phone to debut in India sometime early next year. Now, let's take a look at the Vivo X90 Pro+ specs.

Vivo X90 Pro+ Specifications 

The Vivo X90 Pro+ is powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with Adreno 740 GPU. The X90 Pro+ also comes with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The X90 Pro+ also features Vivo’s self-developed V2 imaging chip for improved camera and display performance.