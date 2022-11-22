Vivo X90 Pro+ launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 2K 120Hz E6 AMOLED Display, 50 MP 1-inch Sony IMX989 Camera

The Vivo X90 Pro+ officially debuts as the first smartphone to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Vivo X90 Pro+ is the most premium smartphone in the X90 series and brings upgrades in camera hardware, display tech, charging support, and more. The Vivo X90 Pro+ also features Zeiss Optics with Zeiss T* Lens Coating.

Vivo X90 Pro+ Price

The Vivo X90 Pro+ price is set at CNY 6,499 (Roughly Rs 74,400) in China for the base 12GB/256GB model. The Vivo X90 Pro+ is also available in a 12GB/512GB configuration that will set you back CNY 6,999 (Roughly Rs 80,100). The Vivo X90 Pro+ comes in China Red and Original Black colour options.

As of now, there is no word about the availability of the Vivo X90 Pro+ outside China, although we expect the phone to debut in India sometime early next year. Now, let's take a look at the Vivo X90 Pro+ specs.

Vivo X90 Pro+ Specifications

The Vivo X90 Pro+ is powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with Adreno 740 GPU. The X90 Pro+ also comes with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The X90 Pro+ also features Vivo’s self-developed V2 imaging chip for improved camera and display performance.

Speaking of the display, the Vivo X90 Pro+ opts for a 6.78-inch 10-bit E6 AMOLED panel with a 2K resolution. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a 1440Hz PWM high frequency dimming to better eye protection from harmful blue light. The display boasts a peak brightness of 1,800 nits and supports both XDR and Dolby Vision. For optics, the Vivo X90 Pro+ gets a 1-inch 50 MP Sony IMX989 primary sensor that sits under an f/1.75 lens and supports OIS. The main camera is paired with a 50 MP Sony IMX758 portrait shooter with an f/1.6 aperture, a 48 MP ultrawide unit with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 64 MP OV64B40 periscope camera with an f/3.5 aperture. On the front, there’s a 32 MP selfie camera. The Vivo X90 Pro+ also packs a 4,700 mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. The handset runs Android 13-based OriginOS 3 custom skin out of the box. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, 4G LTE, a USB Type-C port, and more. The Vivo X90 Pro+ also features an in-display fingerprint reader and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

