Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro arrive in India with MediaTek Dimensity 9000, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chips: All you need to know

Vivo recently launched its flagship X80 series smartphones in India. The Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro were previously unveiled in China and have now made their global and Indian debuts. The Vivo X80 series features high-refresh-rate AMOLED displays, powerful chipsets, sizeable batteries with fast charging, and cameras co-engineered with Zeiss.

Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro Price in India

The Vivo X80 Pro’s price in India is set at Rs 79,999 for the sole 12GB/256GB model. The vanilla Vivo X80’s price in India starts from Rs 54,999 for the base 8GB/128GB variant and Rs 59,999 for the 12GB/256GB configuration.

The Vivo X80 Pro is offered in Cosmic Black, while the vanilla X80 is available in Cosmic Black and Urban Blue. The Vivo X80 series will go on sale in India starting May 25 and will be available for purchase through Vivo India’s online store Flipkart and other retailers.

Vivo X80 Pro Specifications

The Vivo X80 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone also features a 27-layer VC cooling system, a HiFi audio chip, and NFC with a wider range, stereo speakers, and an IP68 rating. The phone also comes with the custom V1+ chip, which acts as both an image chip and an independent display chip.

The phone will run Android 12-based Origin OS Ocean in China and Funtouch OS 12 outside China. The handset packs a 4,700 mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support and 50W wireless charging support. The Vivo X80 Pro sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ E5 LTPO3 AMOLED panel from Samsung. The LTPO3 technology enables support for an adaptive refresh rate, scaling between 1Hz to 120Hz.

For optics, the Vivo X80 Pro uses a custom 50 MP, 1/1.3" Samsung-made ISOCELL GNV sensor with optical stabilization, laser AF, and Pixel Shift technology. The main camera is paired with a dedicated Sony IMX663 12 MP portrait lens with 2x zoom and gimbal-like OIS. You also get an 8 MP optically stabilised periscope lens with 5x optical zoom and a 48 MP Sony IMX598 ultrawide shooter.

Vivo X80 Specifications

The Vivo X80 is only available in a single MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. The phone can also be configured with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone will run Android 12-based Origin OS Ocean in China and Funtouch OS 12 outside China.

The Vivo X80 packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support. The vanilla Vivo X80 gets a 6.78-inch FHD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED display, although it doesn’t use the same LTPO2 technology as its ‘Pro’ counterpart. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1500 nits and 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage.

For optics, the Vivo X80 uses a 50 MP Sony IMX866 RGBW sensor with f/1.75 aperture and OIS. The main camera is paired with a downgraded 12 MP Sony IMX663 ultrawide shooter and a 12 MP portrait lens with 2x zoom. The selfie camera is the same as that on the X80 Pro.