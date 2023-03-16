 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vivo V27 5G pre-orders begin today in India: Check out price, specifications and offers

Carlsen Martin
Mar 16, 2023 / 03:49 PM IST

The Vivo V27 5G will be available for pre-order in India later today. The Vivo V27 5G released in India earlier this month alongside the Vivo V27 Pro. While the Vivo V27 Pro has been available for purchase for well-over a week, the vanilla V27 5G is yet to go on sale in the country.

Vivo V27 5G Price in India

The Vivo V27 price in India is set at Rs 32,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model. Additionally, the phone is also available in a 12GB/256GB configuration that will set you back Rs 36,999. The Vivo V27 5G will be available for pre-order later today from 07:30 pm (IST). It will go on sale from March 23 through Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, and other partner retail stores across India.

Vivo V27 5G Offers 