US FTC probes Twitter's privacy issues and layoffs

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the United States has launched an investigation into Twitter, demanding the social media company submit all correspondence with its CEO, Elon Musk, as well as detailed data on the recent large-scale job cuts.

The Washington Post has reported that the regulatory body is worried that these layoffs could negatively affect Twitter's capability to safeguard consumers' information.

In internal documents viewed by the publication, the FTC has sent 12 letters since Elon Musk's takeover as CEO in October of last year.

