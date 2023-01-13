 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ubisoft cancels three unannounced games and delays Skull & Bones again

Moneycontrol News
Jan 13, 2023 / 01:46 PM IST

The company's shares plunged 20% in the wake of cancelled projects and delays

The pirate themed action-adventure game has already seen many delays since its first reveal in 2017. (Image Courtesy: Ubisoft)

Ubisoft has now cancelled three more unannounced projects that join the bin with four others it cancelled in July 2022. To make matters worse, the long in-development Skull & Bones has been delayed yet again.

The pirate themed action-adventure game has already seen many delays since its first reveal in 2017. The release window has now been pushed to April 2023.

As Reuters reports, this is not good for the financial outlook of the company, and the news sent shares falling 20 percent while Ubisoft warned investors of lower than expected revenue.

Ubisoft said that it was writing off an estimated 500 million euros instead of the projected 400 million and will cut its full-year revenue targets after ending 2022 with weaker than estimated sales.

The French video game development and publishing house said that that it going to cut over 200 million euros in operating costs over the next two years.

Speaking with Kotaku, former and current Ubisoft employees told the publication that the company had already started a round of layoffs, but Ubisoft clarified that only 27 jobs were cut as part of the restructuring. The company also expects its full-year bookings to fall 10% year-over-year.