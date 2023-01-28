 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Twitter says it will take 'less severe actions' on policy-violating accounts

Moneycontrol News
Jan 28, 2023

The company said people would also be able to appeal their suspension starting next month

The company has laid out the rules for severe violations.

Twitter has said that it will take "less severe actions" against accounts that break rules. It will also not take drastic measures like limiting the reach of "policy of violating tweets," or asking accounts "to remove tweets," before they can use the platform again.

It also shared that any account will be able to appeal suspensions starting on February 1, 2023.

Twitter clarified that it will not reinstate accounts that were engaged in illegal activity, "threats of harm or violence, large-scale spam and platform manipulation, or when there was no recent appeal to have the account reinstated."
The company also laid out the rules for severe violations and these include "engaging in illegal content or activity, inciting or threatening violence or harm, privacy violations, platform manipulation or spam, and engaging in targeted harassment of our users."

