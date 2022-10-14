Twitter is testing new privacy settings that allow you to limit mentions

Twitter is testing new features that give you more control over mentions. Mentions allow any user to tag anyone else on the platform in public conversations and posts.

The problem is that it is often abused, with people tagging random accounts to conversations they have no business being in. Now, the social media platform is testing security features that help you reduce @spam.

Discovered by security researcher Jane Manchun Wong, the new security features allow you to turn off mentions entirely, meaning no one will be able to tag you on a post. Alternatively, you can choose to only let people who follow you tag you in conversations. If you have blocked an account, they will not be able to tag you in any future posts.

Earlier this year, Twitter had rolled out the ability for accounts to unmention themselves from conversations they did not wish to participate in. This lets you leave the thread and restricts everyone else in the conversation from mentioning you again.