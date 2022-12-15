Tidal tests a new DJ feature for paid users in the US

Tidal is testing a new feature of letting users share songs or playlists with other paid users in real-time. The feature known as DJ is currently being tested in the US.

As Engadget notes, the feature is limited to the HiFi Plus members on the audio streaming service. People who have signed up for Tidal's Early Access Program will be given an option to create DJ sessions, which will create a link that can be shared with others.

Tidal is an audio streaming platform with a focus on high fidelity music. It also hosts audio in Dolby Atmos Music and Sony 360 audio formats.

The service is not officially available in India, but there are a few workarounds to get it working. A HiFi Plus membership will cost you $19.99 per month in the US.

For the time being, users will only be able to hear in regular AAC quality when sharing them with others. Tidal says that support for lossless and other high-resolution formats will follow soon.

The feature is also limited to iOS users for now, but the company says support for Android is coming soon. People you share your link with, however, can listen to your broadcast on both iOS and Android.