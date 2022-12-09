 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The US FTC is suing Microsoft to stop the Activision Blizzard deal

Moneycontrol News
Dec 09, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST

The $68.7 billion acquisition has already hit a number of road blocks but this is the biggest one yet

(Image Courtesy: Microsoft)

The United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has filed a lawsuit against Microsoft to prevent the $68.7 billion Activision Blizzard deal from happening.

In a press release issued by the commission, it said that it seeks to stop the merger because it would enable the Redmond technology giant to mute the competition while strengthening its own console and cloud subscription offerings.

Citing the previous acquisition of ZeniMax, parent company to Bethesda Game Studios, the FTC said that Microsoft has already decided to make the studios upcoming games, Starfield and Redfall, exclusives to their platform, despite giving the European authorities assurance that it won't do so.

“Microsoft has already shown that it can and will withhold content from its gaming rivals,” said Holly Vedova, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition in the release.

“Today we seek to stop Microsoft from gaining control over a leading independent game studio and using it to harm competition in multiple dynamic and fast-growing gaming markets.”

Speaking with The Verge, Microsoft's Vice Chairman and President, Brad Smith, said that the company continues to believe, "this deal will expand competition and create more opportunities for gamers and game developers."