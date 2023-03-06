 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Tecno Spark 10 Pro launched with MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, 90Hz Display, 5,000 mAh Battery

Carlsen Martin
Mar 06, 2023 / 05:26 PM IST

Tecno is yet to confirm the pricing and availability of the Spark 10 Pro and the Tecno Spark 10 Pro has not got an official launch date in India yet either.

Tecno has launched a new smartphone in its Spark series. The Tecno Spark 10 Pro comes packed with a MediaTek chipset, a high-refresh-rate display, a large battery, and a dual-camera setup.

Tecno is, however, yet to confirm the pricing and availability of the Spark 10 Pro. Further, the Tecno Spark 10 Pro has not yet got an official launch date in India either.

The Tecno Spark 10 Pro comes in Starry Black and Pearl White colour options.

Tecno Spark 10 Pro Specifications 