Tecno Pop 7 Pro budget smartphone launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Feb 16, 2023 / 05:50 PM IST

Tecno recently dropped a new budget smartphone in China, which has now been launched in India too. The Tecno Pop 7 Pro houses MediaTek chipset, large battery, Android 12 (Go Edition), and more.

Here's a lowdown on the the latest entry-level smartphone by Tecno:

Tecno Pop 7 Pro Price in India

The Tecno Pop 7 Pro price in India is set at Rs 6,799 for the base 2GB/64GB model, while the 3GB/64GB variant will set you back Rs 7,299. The Tecno Pop 7 Pro will be available for purchase on Amazon India from February 22. The handset comes in Endless Black and Uyuni Blue colour options.