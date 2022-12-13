 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technology

Sony launches premium soundbars in India with 360 Reality Audio, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X

Moneycontrol News
Dec 13, 2022 / 06:53 PM IST

The Sony HT-A5000 soundbar price in India starts from Rs 1,11,980, while the Sony HT-A3000 soundbar begins from Rs 83,980.

Sony recently launched two premium soundbars in India. The Sony HT-A5000 and HT-A3000 can be purchased with the Sony SA-SW5 or SA-SW3 wireless sub-woofer to amp up the bass. Additionally, the soundbars feature 360 Reality Audio, Dolby Atmos, DTX:X, DSEE Extreme, and more.

Sony HT-A5000, HT-A3000 Price in India

The Sony HT-A5000 soundbar price in India starts from Rs 1,11,980, while the Sony HT-A3000 soundbar begins from Rs 83,980. Both soundbars are already available for purchase in India through Amazon and will hit the Sony Center, www.shopatsc.com, and major electronics stores across India from December 14.

Sony HT-A5000, HT-A3000 Soundbars

Sony’s HT-A5000 soundbar features a power out of 450W, while the HT-A3000 model boasts an output of 240W. The soundbars feature a premium design to blend anywhere in your living space. They are equipped with 360 Spatial sound mapping and Sound field optimisation technology.

The soundbars are engineered to deliver an immersive listening experience with DSEE Extreme, High-Resolution and 360 Reality Audio. Sony claims that the soundbars offer a multi- dimensional sound experience with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support. Both the HT-A5000 and HT-A3000 support Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa voice assistants.