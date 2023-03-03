Snapchat will let you pause Streaks but it will be free just once

Snapchat is allowing users to pause Snapchat Streaks, once for free.

Snapchat Streaks is a gaming system that encourages a user and a friend to take photos of each other. If you snap photos for consecutive days it becomes a streak, and the longer you maintain that the higher your overall Snapchat score.

Also Read | US House committee clears bill that could lead to a TikTok ban

Streaks are popular but the problem is if you miss even a day of taking photos, you lose that Streak.

Moneycontrol News