Samsung launches Galaxy S23 series in India: Everything you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is now available for purchase in India. The Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra are now up for sale in the country. The Galaxy S23 series was first unveiled in India on February 1.

Customers looking to buy the new Galaxy S23 series smartphones can now do so from Samsung.com and select retail outlets across India. All Galaxy S23 smartphones sold in India are being manufactured at the company's Noida factory.

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ Prices in India

The Samsung Galaxy S23 price in India is set at Rs 74,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model, while the top-end 8GB/256GB variant is priced at Rs 79,999. The Galaxy S23 Plus base 8GB/256GB model comes with a price tag of Rs 94,999 and the 8GB/512GB model Rs 1,04,999.

