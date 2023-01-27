Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be the first to use Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

The Samsung Galaxy S series smartphones were among the first to use Gorilla Glass Victus and Vitucs+ over the last two years. And now, Samsung are yet to feature another first with the introduction of Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the Galaxy S23 series.

Corning, the makers of Gorilla Glass, recently confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, which will include the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, will be the first to use Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Corning says Gorilla Glass Victus 2 features a new glass composing that focuses on improved drop protection.

The latest version of Gorilla Glass delivers improved fall protection on rough surfaces like concrete (up to 1m) and asphalt (up to 2m). However, this improved drop protection doesn’t come at the cost of scratch resistance.

Stephanie Choi, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics said, “We’re committed to integrating sustainability throughout our product lifecycle, working with like-minded partners such as Corning to improve performance while reducing our environmental impact. Our next generation of Galaxy flagship smartphones are the first devices to use Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, offering better durability and improved sustainability at the same time.”

Carlsen Martin