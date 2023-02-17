Samsung begins early deliveries of Galaxy S23 series for pre-order customers

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series has been available for pre-booking in India since early February. Samsung is now commencing early deliveries for customers who have pre-booked the Galaxy S23 smartphones today, February 17, 2023. Pre-booking of Galaxy S23 series will end on February 23, 2023.

Carlsen Martin