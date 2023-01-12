Samsung opens bookings for Galaxy S23 in India ahead of February 1 launch

Samsung has opened bookings for its upcoming Galaxy S-series in India, which will be launched in the country on February 1.

According to a report in Business Standard, buyers can reserve the phone on Samsung's online store, Samsung exclusive stores, Amazon India and select retail outlets for a token amount of Rs 1,999.

They can avail benefits worth Rs 5,000. Users who buy and activate the phone before March 31, 2023 can also avail these offers.

The South Korean electronics giant confirmed a showcase for the Galaxy S23 series on February 1. The event will be live-streamed on Samsung's website, newsroom portal, and official YouTube channel from 11.30 pm.

The Galaxy S23 has been part of leaks and rumors for a long time. Chipmaker Qualcomm has already confirmed that the S23 will have its latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and may end up ditching in-house Exynos SoC for a Snapdragon release globally.

Rumors suggest that the S23 Ultra will have a 200-megapixel primary sensor for the main camera, and a curved QHD+ AMOLED display. The S23 and S23+ are expected to stick to FHD+ AMOLED displays.