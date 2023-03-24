Samsung Galaxy F14 5G launched in India with Exynos 1330 SoC, 90Hz Display, 6,000 mAh Battery

The Samsung Galaxy F14 has officially been unveiled in India. The Galaxy F14 5G is the latest budget smartphone from Samsung, offering a massive battery, a high refresh rate display, the latest software, a dual-camera setup, and an Exynos chipset.2

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy F14 price in India is set at Rs 12,990 for the 4GB/128GB model. Additionally, the Galaxy F14 5G also comes in a 6GB/128GB configuration that will set you back Rs 14,490. The Galaxy F14 will be available for purchase in India from March 30 at 12:00 pm through Flipkart and other select partner retail outlets.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F14 5G is powered by the 5nm Exynos 1330 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Moreover, up to 6GB of unused storage can be utilized as virtual RAM. The handset packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, although there's no adapter in the box. The Galaxy F14 sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with an Infinity-V notch. The screen boasts a 90Hz refresh rate and has Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The notch houses a 13 MP selfie camera. The Galaxy F14 runs on Android 13 with Samsung's One UI Core 5.1 skin on top.

The best TWS Bluetooth earbuds of 2022

On the back, the Galaxy F14 5G opts for a dual-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP macro unit. Connectivity options on the device include 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, and more. The Samsung Galaxy F14 5G is offered in OMG Black, GOAT Green, and BAE Purple colour options.

Carlsen Martin