Samsung Galaxy F14 5G launched in India with Exynos 1330 SoC, 90Hz Display, 6,000 mAh Battery

Carlsen Martin
Mar 24, 2023 / 05:27 PM IST

The Samsung Galaxy F14 has officially been unveiled in India. The Galaxy F14 5G is the latest budget smartphone from Samsung, offering a massive battery, a high refresh rate display, the latest software, a dual-camera setup, and an Exynos chipset.2

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy F14 price in India is set at Rs 12,990 for the 4GB/128GB model. Additionally, the Galaxy F14 5G also comes in a 6GB/128GB configuration that will set you back Rs 14,490. The Galaxy F14 will be available for purchase in India from March 30 at 12:00 pm through Flipkart and other select partner retail outlets.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Specifications