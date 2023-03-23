Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A54 5G go on sale in India today during Live Commerce event

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G are available for purchase in India, starting today. The South Korea tech giant is hosting a Live Commerce event where the two Galaxy A series devices will be available for purchase from today through to 12 am (midnight) on March 24.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A54 price in India is set at Rs 38,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model and Rs 40,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is offered in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Price in India

