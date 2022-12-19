 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e affordable smartphones launched in India: Check Price, Specs, Availability

Moneycontrol News
Dec 19, 2022 / 01:38 PM IST

The Samsung Galaxy A04 price in India is set at Rs 11,999, while the Galaxy A04e starts from Rs 9,299.

Samsung has officially dropped two budget smartphones in India. The Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e are affordable phones that feature a MediaTek chipset, large battery, dual-camera setup, and more.

Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A04 price in India is set at Rs 11,999 for the base 4GB/64GB model, while the 4GB/128GB variant will set you back Rs 12,999. The Galaxy A04e price in India starts from Rs 9,299 for the base 3GB/32GB variant. However, the phone is also available in 3GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB configurations that will set you back Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,499, respectively.

The Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e will be available on Samsung.com and select retail stores starting December 20, 2022. The Galaxy A04 is available in Green, Copper, and Black colours, while the Galaxy A04e comes in Light, Blue, and Copper colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e Specifications 

The Samsung Galaxy A04 and A04e are powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Additionally, up to 4GB of storage can be used as virtual RAM with Samsung’s RAM Plus feature. The two Galaxy A series devices also pack a 5,000 mAh battery with charging over a USB Type-C port (adapter included in the box).