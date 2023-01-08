Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones launching in India on January 18: All you need to know

Samsung is gearing up to launch new smartphones in its Galaxy A series in India soon. The Galaxy A series smartphones are launching in India this month, although the company is yet to confirm which devices will be unveiled in the Galaxy A series.

However, Samsung has confirmed that it will launch new Galaxy A series smartphones on January 18 at 12:00 noon (IST). Samsung has set up a microsite for the upcoming Galaxy A series launch in India, confirming key specifications. The upcoming Galaxy A series smartphones will be offered in Awesome Black, Awesome Burgundy, and Awesome Green colours.

Samsung has also confirmed a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, although the type, LCD or OLED, hasn’t been mentioned. Additionally, Samsung has also confirmed two-day battery life on the upcoming Galaxy A series device. The devices are touted to run Android 13 with the One UI skin on top.

We can also see a triple-camera setup on the back and Samsung advertise the ‘No Shake Cam’, which confirms optical image stabilization (OIS). The microsite also says that the upcoming Galaxy A series devices will feature “super-fast” 5G processing.

Samsung hasn’t mentioned the devices in question, but it won’t likely be the Galaxy A14 5G that was only recently unveiled in the US as the handset boasts a 90Hz display. We believe that the smartphones in question will likely be the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G, although we can’t rule out the Galaxy A74 5G as well.