Samsung announces new Odyssey, ViewFinity and Smart Monitors to be showcased at CES 2023

Samsung has announced a new line-up of Odyssey, ViewFinity and Smart Monitors that will be showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023.

CES 2023 will be a three-day event starting January 5th, 2023 and wrapping up on January 8th.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9

(Image Courtesy: Samsung)

The first of the new monitors - the Odyssey Neo G9, is a 32:9 ultra-wide monitor with a resolution of 7680 x 2160. The 57-inch display uses quantum mini LED technology with VESA Display HDR 1000 certification.

Samsung says that the monitor can deliver superior images in any gaming environment and accounts for scenes covered in both shadows or vivid colors. The surface of the display has a matte finish to reduce reflections on the screen.

As for ports, the monitor supports DisplayPort 2.1, which allows Samsung to use lossless Display Stream Compression (DSC). The monitor has a refresh rate of 240Hz. (Image Courtesy: Samsung) Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 The OLED G9 has a 49-inch dual quad-HD screen with a resolution of 5120 x 1440. Like the other variant, the OLED G9 maintains the ultra-wide 32:9 ratio. The screen runs on quantum dot OLED technology, where lighting is controlled individually on a per-pixel basis. It also does not rely on a backlight. This allows for a dynamic contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 with support for true RGB and true black. Like the Neo G9, the OLED G9 has a 0.1ms response time, making it great for gaming, and it has a refresh rate of 240Hz. (Image Courtesy: Samsung) Samsung ViewFinity S9 The ViewFinity S9 has a 27-inch 5K display with a resolution of 5120 x 2880. Samsung says it has a wide color gamut that covers 99% of DCI-P3, which is a measure for an RGB color space used with digital theatrical motion picture. The monitor has a built-in color calibration engine that controls both brightness and screen color. Users can connect cameras and other devices to the monitor using the USB Type-C port and Thunderbolt 4. The ViewFinity S9 also comes with a 4K webcam that supports native video conferences through apps like Google Meet. (Image Courtesy: Samsung) Samsung Smart Monitor M8 Samsung has introduced a new 27-inch variant of the Smart Monitor M8 that joins the existing 32-inch size. Both of the variants have 4K resolution. The monitor has a height-adjustable stand which can be tilted for the best angle. Samsung says the screen can pivot 90 degrees, and has VESA mount compatibility, which means you can wall mount it. Samsung says that the monitor, "can connect, control and manage hundreds of compatible connected devices through the built-in SmartThings Hub, including lights, cameras, doorbells, locks, thermostats and more." Samsung will also expand compatibility with the new Matter standard for smart home hubs, and Home Connectivity Alliance Standards, starting from this year. The Smart Monitor M8 has Samsung Knox security built-in, which encrypts personal data and stored files away from the device's main operating system. On the front, is a 2K webcam that works natively with video conferencing apps like Google Meet.

