Samsung announces new Odyssey, ViewFinity and Smart Monitors to be showcased at CES 2023

Jan 03, 2023 / 05:43 PM IST

The new monitor line-up from Samsung delivers refresh rates of up to 240Hz and in ultra-wide aspect ratio's up to 32:9

(Image Courtesy: Samsung)

Samsung has announced a new line-up of Odyssey, ViewFinity and Smart Monitors that will be showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023.

CES 2023 will be a three-day event starting January 5th, 2023 and wrapping up on January 8th.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9

(Image Courtesy: Samsung)

The first of the new monitors - the Odyssey Neo G9, is a 32:9 ultra-wide monitor with a resolution of 7680 x 2160. The 57-inch display uses quantum mini LED technology with VESA Display HDR 1000 certification.

Samsung says that the monitor can deliver superior images in any gaming environment and accounts for scenes covered in both shadows or vivid colors. The surface of the display has a matte finish to reduce reflections on the screen.