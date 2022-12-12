Redmi Note 12 Pro+ launch in India set to take place on January 5: 200 MP Triple Cameras confirmed

Xiaomi has announced an official launch date for the Redmi Note 12 series in India. The series was first unveiled in China last month, bringing three new smartphones to the fray including the Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G.

Xiaomi’s upcoming Redmi Note 12 event is taking place on January 5, 2023. While the company is yet to confirm which smartphones it will be introducing in the Note 12 series in India, we are sure to see the top-tier Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G.

In a recent tweet, the company confirmed the launch of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ in India, teasing its 200 MP primary camera sensor. While Xiaomi hasn’t provided other details about the device, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ has already been unveiled in China. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G features a starting price is set at CNY 2,199 (Roughly Rs 25,100) in China.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Specifications

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Note 12 Pro+ sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate that can scale between 30Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz. The panel supports DCI-P3, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and 10-bit colours. The phone runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For optics, the Remi Note 12 Pro+ 5G gets a triple-camera setup with a 200 MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8 MP ultrawide unit, and a 2 MP macro lens. The main camera can record video in up to 8K resolution at 30fps and 4K at 120fps. On the front, there’s a 16 MP camera for selfies.

Carlsen Martin

