Redmi Note 12 5G series hits record sales in India within first week of launch

The Redmi Note 12 5G series was unveiled in India earlier this month. However, less than a week after the three Redmi Note 12 series phones have gone on sale in India, Xiaomi has announced a new sales milestone for the line-up.

Xiaomi recently announced that it had sold Redmi Note 12 5G devices worth Rs 300 crore in India to date. The Redmi Note 12 5G series comes with various class-leading and segment-first features.

Mr Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer at Xiaomi India, said, “The launch of the Redmi Note 12 series has been of extreme importance for us, as with it, we complete eight glorious years of the Redmi Note series in India. To see such a remarkable consumer response to these products from our fans has inherently been a matter of pride for us. Ever since we announced bringing the Redmi Note 12 5G series to India, the enthusiasm from our consumers has been overwhelming.”

According to Sharma, data from Xiaomi shows that Indian consumers were interested in the Redmi Note 12 series, hitting 8 million+ searches. The line-up includes three smartphones including the Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus.

In Pics | Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus Review in five minutes

Redmi Note 12 5G Series Price in India

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus features a starting price of Rs 29,999 in India, while the Redmi Note 12 Pro’s price in India starts from Rs 24,999. Lastly, the Redmi Note 12 5G features a starting price of Rs 17,999 in India.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE