Redmi Note 12 4G makes global debut with Snapdragon 685 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display

Carlsen Martin
Mar 24, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST

The Redmi Note 12 4G price is set at $219 (roughly Rs 18,050) for the base 4GB/128GB model.

The Redmi Note 12 4G has officially been unveiled globally as the Note 12 series recently hit the international market. While the Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G have already been unveiled in India, the Redmi Note 12 4G launch in the country is taking place on March 30.

However, with the recent global launch, all the Redmi Note 12 4G specifications have been revealed ahead of its launch in the country. With the latest launch, we also have insight into the possible pricing of the Redmi Note 12 4G in India.

Redmi Note 12 Price

The Redmi Note 12 4G price is set at $219 (roughly Rs 18,050) for the base 4GB/128GB model. Additionally, the phone is also offered in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations that will set you back $249 (roughly Rs 20,500) and $269 (roughly Rs 22,200), respectively. The Redmi Note 12 4G is offered in Ice Blue, Onyx Grey and Mint Green colour options.