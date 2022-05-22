Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus specifications detailed ahead of May 24 launch event

Xiaomi recently confirmed the launch date of the Redmi Note 11T series in China. The line-up will include the Redmi Note 11T and Redmi Note 11T Pro are arriving in China on May 24 at 07:00 pm local time.

In a more recent Weibo post, the Chinese smartphone maker also confirmed the launch of the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ at the event on May 24. Xiaomi will also launch the Redmi Buds 4 Pro at the event. Xiaomi has also shared several specifications of the Redmi Note 11T Pro+.

Xiaomi has confirmed several details of the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ ahead of its launch. According to the company’s official Weibo page, the Redmi Note 11 TPro+ will feature an LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The display will have a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, DC Dimming, and Dolby Vision support.

The Redmi Note 11T Pro+ will also feature NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone will come with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support. The phone will run on Android 12 based on MIUI 13. It will also come with an X-axis linear vibration motor.

Xiaomi also touted the build quality of the Redmi Note 11T Pro+. The phone will have an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance, a sturdy Gorilla Glass cover, and a four-corner reinforcement protection design. The Weibo posts also point to a triple-camera setup on the back of the Note 11T Pro+.