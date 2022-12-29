 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Redmi K60 series launched 2K AMOLED Display, Triple Cameras, 'Pro' model opts for Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Check Price, Specifications

Carlsen Martin
Dec 29, 2022 / 01:57 PM IST

The Redmi K60 line-up included the Redmi K60 5G, Redmi K60 Pro, and Redmi K60E.

Xiaomi recently dropped the Redmi K60 series in China. The Redmi K60 line-up included the Redmi K60 5G, Redmi K60 Pro, and Redmi K60E. The Redmi K60 series arrives with a combination of Qualcomm and MediaTek chipset with the flagship ‘Pro’ model using a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Redmi K60 Pro Price

The Redmi K60 Pro price is set at CNY 3,299 (Roughly Rs 39,300) for the base 8GB/128GB model. Additionally, the Redmi K60 Pro also comes in 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 16GB/512GB variants that will set you back CNY 3,599 (Roughly Rs 42,800), CNY 3,899 (Roughly Rs 46,400), CNY 4,299 (Roughly Rs 51,200), and CNY 4,599 (Roughly RS 54,700), respectively.

Redmi K60 5G Price

The Redmi K60 5G features a starting price of CNY 2,499 (Roughly Rs 29,700) for the base 8GB/128GB configuration. Additionally, the Redmi K60 5G also comes in 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 16GB/512GB versions that will set you back CNY 2,699 (Roughly Rs 32,200), CNY 2,999 (Roughly Rs 35,700), CNY 3,299 (Roughly Rs 39,300), and CNY 3,599 (Roughly RS 42,900), respectively.

