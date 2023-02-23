Realme working on own version of Apple's Dynamic Island feature, titled Mini Capsule

Apple switched up its notch game with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. And since the inception of the Dynamic Island, we’ve seen several tweaks by app makers to replicate some of its features on Android phones with smaller notches. However, Android smartphone makers were yet to adopt this trend, until now.

Realme appears to be working on its own version of the Dynamic Island, calling it the ‘Mini Capsule’. Realme Vice President, Madhav Sheth teased a picture of an upcoming C-series smartphone with its own version of the Dynamic Island. Sheth has since deleted the tweet, but it was spotted by multiple outlets, reading “Loving the really cool #realMiniCapsule feature on our upcoming C-series smartphone.”

According to reports by MySmartPrice, the phone in question will be the Realme C55. OnLeaks also shared a short clip of the new Mini Capsule feature on the upcoming Realme C55.

However, the video reveals that the upcoming C-series Realme smartphone will use a hole-punch camera cutout but the Mini Capsule feature will allow users to see certain notifications through software. As of now, it is unclear which apps will support the new Mini Capsule feature.

Realme might showcase the phone and the new feature at MWC 2023, which kicks off next week.

