Realme GT Neo 5 key specifications confirmed ahead of February 9 launch

The Realme GT Neo 5 is launching in China later this week. However, the company has been dropping key Realme GT Neo 5 specifications ahead of its launch in the country on February 9.

The latest teaser from the company confirms that the Realme GT Neo 5 will use a 144Hz AMOLED display with a central camera cut-out. Additionally, the panel boasts a 1.5K resolution, a 2,160Hz PWM, and a touch sampling rate up to 1,500Hz. Other screen features will include an SGS certification, O-Sync 3.0, LS Touch, and HyperTouch.

Realme previously revealed that the GT Neo 5 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The chipset will likely be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Apart from the display and chipset, Realme has also teased aspects of the GT Neo 5’s cameras, design, battery, and charging support.

At the helm of the camera setup sits a 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The main camera will likely be accompanied by an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit. The teaser also reveals an RGB LED light within the camera island. The light also has an iconic ‘Dare to Leap’ branding and sits on the right of the two circular camera modules within the square camera island.

The Realme GT Neo 5 5G will also feature a matte textured back that uses AG glass technology. The Realme GT Neo 5 will also debut as the first smartphone to support 240W (4,500 mAh Battery) wired fast charging, although a model of the device will also come with 150W (5,000 mAh Battery) fast charging. The phone will run Android 13 out of the box with Realme UI on top. The Realme GT Neo 5 is expected to make its global debut during MWC 2023. Moreover, we can also expect the Realme GT Neo 5 launch to take place in the coming months. Related stories The best smartphone cameras of 2022

