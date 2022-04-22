Realme GT Neo 3 sale date in India announced as Realme Pad Mini, Buds Q2, and Smart TV X to tag along

The Realme GT Neo 3 launch event is set to take place on April 29 in India. However, the Realme GT Neo 3 isn’t the only device the company will be launching at the event. Realme recently confirmed that the Realme Pad Mini, Realme Buds Q2, and Realme Smart TVs will also debut at the event.

The Realme Pad Mini, Realme Buds Q2, and a new TV will be unveiled on April 29 at 12:30 pm (IST) alongside the company’s GT Neo 3 smartphone. The Realme Pad Mini follows the Realme Pad that was revealed back in 2021.

Additionally, Realme has also unveiled the sale date for the GT Neo 3 in India. According to the official microsite, the Realme GT Neo 3 will go on sale in India from May 4. The Realme GT Neo 3 will feature a starting price of 1,999 yuan (Rs 24,000) in China. We expect the Realme GT Neo 3’s price in India to fall in the sub-Rs 30,000 segment.

Realme GT Neo 3 Specifications

Realme GT Neo 3 features a glass back and comes in three colours. The phone sports a 6.7 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. It has a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the 32MP front camera. The phone has dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

On the back, the Realme GT Neo 3 camera module houses a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera sensor. The main camera comes with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). There is an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. It runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box.

The phone draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. It is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone packs a 4500 mAh battery with 150W fast charging support. It weighs 188 grams and is 8.2mm thick. There is also a 5000 mAh battery variant with 80W fast charging support.

Realme also provided details about its upcoming Pad Mini, Buds Q2, and Smart TV X:

Realme Pad Mini

The Realme Pad Mini will be powered by a Unisoc T616 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage (Up to 1TB). The tablet will pack a 6,400 mAh battery and comes with 18W charging support. It will also sport an 8.7-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 1340 x 800 pixels.

The Realme Pad Mini will opt for a single 8 MP camera on the back and a 5 MP front camera. The tablet will boot Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box. It also packs stereo speakers. The Realme Pad Mini will fall in the entry-level tablet market.

Realme Buds Q2

Realme’s latest pair of truly wireless earbuds come with 10mm dynamic drivers with a bass boost feature. The buds are rated to deliver up to 30 hours of playback and can last up to three hours on A single. The Realme Buds Q2 also come with environmental noise cancellation for calls and Dolby Atmos support.

Realme Smart TV X

The Realme Smart TV X Full HD comes in 43 inch and 40 inch screen sizes. The TV is touted to feature a Full-Vision Bezel-less display. It will also come with quad-stereo speakers having Dolby Audio and Chroma Boost Picture Engine.