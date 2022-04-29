Realme GT Neo 3 launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, up to 150W Charging, 120Hz AMOLED Display

The Realme GT Neo 3 has officially arrived in India. The GT Neo 3 is a premium mid-range smartphone that puts a heavy emphasis on speed, be it performance, charging, or visuals. The Realme GT Neo 3 was unveiled in China earlier this year and debuted as the first smartphone to use a 150W charging solution.

Realme GT Neo 3 Price in India

The Realme GT Neo 3 price in India starts from Rs 36,999 for the 8GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/256GB configuration will set you back Rs 38,999. The 150W UltraDart Charge model of the GT Neo 3 is priced at Rs 42,999 for the sole 12GB/256GB variant. The Realme GT Neo 3 will go on sale through Flipkart, realme.com, and other retail stores starting May 4. All models of the phone will be available with a Rs 7,000 discount during the initial sale.

Realme GT Neo 3 Specifications

The Realme GT Neo 3 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. To further improve gaming performance, the phone has a second custom chip dedicated to improving frame rates in games and an advanced cooling system.

Realme’s latest GT series smartphone also sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with HDR10+ and DC dimming support. The screen also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate up to 1000Hz. The device also features an in-display fingerprint reader. The Realme GT Neo 3 boasts a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support. However, the model with 150W UltraDart Charging support will have a 4,500 mAh battery capacity.

On the back, the Realme GT Neo 3 camera module houses a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera sensor. The main camera comes with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). There is an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. It has a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the 32MP front camera.

It runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi, and more. The phone packs dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The Realme GT Neo 3 is available in Alsphat Black, Nitro Blue, and Spirit White colour options.